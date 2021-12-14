'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Trailer Is Here!

The third instalment of Fantastic Beasts is on its way!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore sees Dumbledore (Jude Law) wrangle a team to fight against dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) who is trying to seize control of the wizarding world.

In his team of magical beings, it includes Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), and most excitingly, the film has nods to Harry Potter with Quidditch's golden snitch, Hogwarts house points and the Room of Requirement!

We also get to see Dumbledore’s brother Aberforth!

Here's the full trailer:

"The world as we know it is coming undone; Grindelwald is pulling it apart with hate. If we’re to defeat him, you’ll have to trust me," Dumbledore says.

We're in for some action!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be hitting cinemas April 7, 2022!

