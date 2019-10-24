Fans Think They’ve Spotted A Mistake In The Trailer For ‘The Crown’ Season Three

Eagle eyed fans think they may have uncovered a mistake in the trailer for season three of The Crown.

In the trailer for the Netflix series, a voice can be heard saying, “This is Jubilee Day. This is a day as gruelling as the Queen’s coronation 25 years ago.”

However, royal watchers were quick to note that the Queen’s Jubilee actually took place 24 years after her coronation.

She immediately ascended to the throne after her father, King George VI, passed away in 1952. However, her coronation was held in 1953.

However, all might not be as it seems. Because according to the BBC, the audio used is genuine archival footage where presenter Andy Price got the dates wrong on the morning of the Jubilee.

We’re sure this won’t be the only fact checking that occurs during the new season of The Crown! Season three premieres on Netflix on November 17.

