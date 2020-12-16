Fans Think They've Discovered Proof Taylor Swift Is Dropping A THIRD Album
Wild
2020 has been a wild one for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she drop one surprise albums, but then she backed it up with a SECOND one... but could there be a THIRD on the way?
Eagle-eyed fans have spotted some text on a new promotional image from the 'Hide and Seek' edition of Folklore that has surfaced and think it's for a follow-up album to Folklore and Evermore called Woodvale.
If you look really closely in the top right-hand corner of the image, you can make out the words.
Well, sorry to burst your bubble but Taylor has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and revealed it actually was a mistake. She says they were playing around with the idea of having the album title (of which Woodvale was a code name for Folklore) and accidentally left it on there.
Check out the full chat below.
Funny how Taylor does explain the name but doesn't deny she has a third album coming out hey?
