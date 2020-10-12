Fans Think Cardi B Just Hinted She's Dropping A Collab With Nicki Minaj

Cardi B loves a bit of drama. Like, remember when she and Nicki Minaj had that all in brawl at fashion week? A shoe was thrown, so were some insults... it was very dramatic.

Well, now it seems as though Cardi is cashing in on their feud, hinting to fans that she has teamed up with Nicki to drop the ultimate collab.

Never have we seen such a bold move from two arch-rivals than when Brandy and Monica dropped 'The Boy Is Mine'.

Here's the Tweet fans have gone wild over.

Weirdly enough, a snippet of the rumoured collab has also been posted on Youtube - what do you think? Legit or a just a fan being creative?

Do you think the girls are set to kiss and make up... and drop a song?

