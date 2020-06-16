Fans Spot a MAJOR Clue That Kourtney & Scott Are Back Together

It's something we have wanted for so long, and it may have just been confirmed.

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick are the couple that we just can not get over. They have given us some of the best moments on tv, and it seems to be the recurring question, will they or won’t they get back together?

The pair had been on again and off again for years before finally calling it quits in 2015. In that time they’ve both been in relationships with other people, and still managed to successfully co-parent their three kids, Mason, Penelope & Reign.

But after it was announced in May, that Disick had split from Sofia Richie, his girlfriend of three years, rumours that the pair would get back together AGAIN started to erupt. Although Kourtney’s latest Instagram post may just give us some actual evidence that this is more than a rumour.

Sure the image seems innocent enough, Kourt looks hella cute holding a baby lamb while visiting a farm with her kids, but it’s what she’s wearing that holds the clue that she might be back on with Disick.

Here are the details:

Want more celeb gossip and entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.