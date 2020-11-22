Fans Are Gobsmacked As JLo Drops Another Age Defying Look At The AMAs

It looks as though Jennifer Lopez has done it again. She's getting younger by the day, or so it seems from her snaps at the 2020 American Music Awards in LA today.

The star posed in an incredible outfit with her signature Hollywood siren wet hair and Fendi clutch, looking every inch an icon.

Ahead of performing at today's awards, Dua Lipa gave us an under the sea themed outfit.

Funnyman Lewis Capaldi brought the giggles for his poses.

New Hollywood couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked like a dynamic duo.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!