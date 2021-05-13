Fans Are Convinced Nicki Minaj Is Dropping A Song With Rihanna Tomorrow And Here's The Proof

It's been a long time coming and now Nicki Minaj has announced she's set to drop a new song called 'Fractions' this Friday, but fans have picked up that it may feature the one and only Rihanna.

Riri has been absent from the music scene for a while BUT if you check out the below sneak peek from Nicki, doesn't that sound like Rihanna's voice on the song?

Fans were also quick to pick up that Rihanna has now RE-FOLLOWED Nicki on social media, meaning SOMETHING is a-brewing!

...and finally, is it a coincidence that Rihanna and Nicki are wearing the same shoes in their most recent Instagram posts?

We cannot WAIT to see if this is TRUE!

