Fancy Easter Eggs You Need To Add To Your Basket For 2022!

Feelin' fancy? Contemporary Australian artisan chocolatier, Koko Black has unveiled its 2022 limited edition Easter collection and boooy, do they look delicious!

Can you believe each year, Koko Black begins preparing for Easter 12 months in advance?! Their iconic eggs and bunnies are in production for four to six months and this year, they have produced over 40,000 Easter Bunnies and more than 20,000 Easter Eggs, as well as 90,000 award-winning Praline Eggs!

So, if that has you craving chocolate like nothing else, then check out some of the most delicious and fanciest eggs you need to add to your Easter basket!

For serious coconut lovers out there, we’ve taken our decadent 54% dark chocolate and added crunchy flecks of caramelised coconut for one extra eggstraordinary hollowed egg.

Hop, hop, hippity hop! Wrap your paws around the littlest gold chocolate bunny in Koko Forest.

White & milk chocolate carrot cake bites.

Vegan chocolate infused with raspberry powder and the texture of crushed corn flakes.

"Our Easter Puzzle in the sweetest scene. Put the pieces together and nibble in-between."

Sprinkle Egg Pop | Milk Chocolate

Hazelnut Praline Triplet | Milk Chocolate

Little Eggs | Milk Chocolate

Easter Puzzle

A complete nest of Koko's best. Discover five nutty, crunchy and fruity flavours inside Koko's famous collection. Includes Caramelised Coconut Flecks in 54% Dark Chocolate, Salty Cashew Crunch in Milk Chocolate, Cookies in Creamy White Chocolate, Caramelised Coconut Flecks in Milk Chocolate, Sunny Passionfruit in 54% Dark Chocolate.

There's something for everyone in this gift collection of Koko's little eggs. Perfect for egg hunts, Easter tables or anyone who loves a little chocolate treat.

Discover all the greatest treats together in a secret burrow. Our critters have done the foraging so that you can do the feasting in this strictly limited-release! Hop to it - we’ve only made a small basketful of this Koko keepsakes to get your paws on.

Enjoy the best Melbourne has to offer with this boozy collection. Koko's classic milk chocolate Easter bunny and eggs, alongside an Espresso Martini straight from Melbourne Martini.

You can check out Koko Black's entire Easter 2022 collection here!

