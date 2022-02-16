Family Of Slain Cinematographer Sue Alec Baldwin & Crew Over Set Shooting

The family of slain cinematographer Haylna Hutchins have filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over her tragic shooting.

Hutchins’ family are suing actor Alec Baldwin and other crew members from the film ‘Rust’ over what they allege to have been reckless behaviour and cutting costs.

The 42-year-old cinematographer was killed last year in October when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin went off.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The bullet hit Ms Hutchins in the torso, also hitting director, Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Both were treated by medical teams with Ms Hutchins being airlifted to Albuquerque hospital where she later passed away.

The incident occurred in October of last year during filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin since explained in an interview with ABC he was under the impression the gun was safe for use.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” he said.

According to the Santa Fe sheriff’s office, the set’s 24-year-old armorer and prop assistant Gutierrez Reed loaded the gun with what she thought were dummy bullets before handing the gun off to the first assistant director.

The assistant director then declared the Colt .45 a “cold gun”, eventually passing it over to actor Alec Baldwin.

At least seven producers have been named in the suit including Allen Cheney, Ryan Smith, Ryan Winterstern, Nathan Klingher, Anjul Nigam, Emily Salveson and Matthew DelPiano.

A large number of crew members have also been named as defendants in the case.

Baldwin along with the film’s producers are calling for the case to be thrown out as the death occurred at a workplace and should go through worker compensation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.