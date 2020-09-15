Family Of Carole Baskin's Ex-Husband Airs Commercial During Her Dancing With The Stars Debut

The family of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin's ex-husband who was reported missing in August 1997, appeared in an ad slot during the first episode of Dancing With The Stars.

In case you you missed the entire Tiger King era, Carole Baskin is the founder of Big Cat Rescue, who aims "to provide the best home we can for the cats in our care, end abuse of big cats in captivity, and prevent extinction of big cats in the wild".

Tiger King focused on the bizarre and eccentric world of big cat breeding, following the lives of Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, Carole Baskin, and others.

One of the topics explored in the docuseries was Baskin's past relationship with her missing ex-husband Don Lewis. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his disappearance have sparked an insane number of theories, with many believing Baskin played a role in his death.

Whatever the case, the cat enthusiast was recruited for the latest season of DWTS, which debuted last night on American television.

Naturally, Lewis' daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna, his former assistant Anne McQueen, and family attorney John Phillips thought this would be an appropriate time to offer a $100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Check it out:

Towards the end of the video, Phillips is heard pleading, "His family deserves justice. Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?"

Baskin has obviously denied any knowledge or involvement in her ex-husband's disappearance, and in a post to her Big Cat blog stated she was disappointed in the "unsavoury lies" told in the docuseries.

"When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive.

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers. As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavoury lies are better for getting viewers."

Here's Carole's performance for your viewing pleasure: