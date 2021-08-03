Family Guy Creators Are Being Slammed For Their Portrayal Of Prince George In ‘The Prince’

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including HBO Max's The Prince cartoon, Earl Spencer winning a retraction and more!

It's always a busy week for the Royal headlines, with HBO Max's new satirical cartoon show, The Prince, being slammed by critics.

Here's what it's about:

The life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.

But is poorly depicting children in the royal family too far?

Now, Earl Spencer has won a retraction from the Times newspaper after they published a story of him supposedly depriving sister Princess Diana of a home after separating from Prince Charles. All of which he says is untrue.

We also found out that Conservative Party Chairman Ben Elliot allegedly sold access to Prince Charles! But how does that work?

So, what's coming up in the royal week ahead? Well, Meghan turns 40 this week. So we'll see if any celebrations happen there.

