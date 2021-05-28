Famed Author of Beloved Children's Book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" Dies

The author of globally famed children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" dies aged 91.

Author and illustrator of more than 70 books for young children, Eric Carle passed away on Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, from kidney failure.

His best-know book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar sold more than 55 million copies, delighting readers of all ages since 1969.

The book which has charmed generations tells story of the metamorphosis of a colourful caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly with distinctive collage illustrations, teaching children about counting, foods and the stages of life.

Mr Carle, once said he liked to counteract the fear of the unknown in his books and replace it with a "positive message", while portraying animals in unconventional colours to show young readers that "in art, there was no wrong colour".

The German-American designer, illustrator, and writer of children's books has been translated into more than 66 languages and sold more than 170 million copies.

