Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Set To Be Deported From The US To Germany

Fake heiress and scammer Anna Delvey (Sorokin) is set to be deported from the US to Germany, after being released after almost a year in ICE custody.

Reports (according to the New York Post) say she is set to board a flight to Frankfurt, Germany in just hours and is said to be furious about the deportation. Sorokin applied for an appeal to remain in the US that was to be heard in April.

She has been locked up since March 25 2021 for allegedly overstaying her visa and most recently, became a worldwide name after Netflix released a series glamourising her crimes, Inventing Anna.

Between 2013-2017, Anna managed to scam more than $275,000 AUD from banks and luxury hotels, all while posing as someone from a wealthy family.

In reality, Anna was the daughter of a Russian truck driver.

She rubbed shoulders with some of the most influential people, such as politicians, celebrities and trust fund kids, tricking her way into all the most exclusive parties with Manhattan's elite.

Anna was finally caught out for her scamming in 2018 in a New York Times article, and her fake world came crashing down around her.

As for her deportation, we'll see what happens - and I'm sure we'll hear about it on her Instagram!

