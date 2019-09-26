Facebook To Follow Instagram’s Lead By Hiding ‘Likes’ In Australia

Facebook will soon be following Instagram's lead with the decision to hide the number of ‘likes’ on a post.

Like the Instagram rollout, Australia will be the first country in the world to experience this trial.

Users will still be able to see their own ‘like’ count, they just won’t be able to see the amount of ‘likes’ on a friend’s posts.

Facebook Australia's Director of Policy Mia Garlick told AAP:

“We've had really positive feedback from a lot of the anti-bullying groups and mental health organisations that we work with.

“It really is just taking that number out of the equation, so that people can focus on the quality of their interactions and the quality of the content rather than on the number of likes or reactions."

There is no word yet when the trial will end.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.