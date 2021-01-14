Face Masks Become Mandatory In WA Airports With Fines Up To $50,000

It's official, the WA government has announced masks must be worn at all Western Australian airports.

WA Premier Mark McGowan confirmed the news earlier today that masks are now mandatory, not just in aircrafts but inside every airport around the state.

There are exceptions to the rule with it NOT being mandatory for:

People under the age of 12

If you need to eat, drink or take medication (although only when seated)

To interact with someone who is deaf or where visibility of mouth is essential for communication

People working alone in an indoor space, such as an office, are also exempt, as are sole occupants of vehicles on airport grounds

Travellers whose identity needs to be ascertained by police, security or airport staff will be asked to remove their masks

Those found to be ignoring the new mandatory mask rule will face fines of up to $50,000.

The decision was made in response to the fast-spreading “mutant” UK strain of the coronavirus, which is understood to be much more infectious.

