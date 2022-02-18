F45 Lose Court Battle Against Aussie Gym Rivals Body Fit

Fitness colossal F45 has lost a court battle against rival competitors Body Fit Training, which allows them to use a computer technology owned by F45.

F45 allege that Aussie rivals Body Fit copied their technology, but a court order reveals that the recipe to success is free to be used by other companies.

The Federal Court decided the technology can't be copyrighted.

Claims were made by F45 - who represents an empire of 1,750 franchises in 45 different counties - of mirroring the electronic coaching system.

Lawyers argued the scheme was taken from a central server, owned by F45.

The coaching system allows fitness studios to watch workout routines on screens, with audio to assist the individual or group.

Justice Nicholas said the business model was not patentable, as it is "implemented using generic computing technology".

"It is the kind of scheme that has, historically, never been regarded as patentable subject matter," Justice Nicholas said.

F45 were ordered to pay all of the costs applied to Body Fit Training as a result.

Body Fit Training's co-chief executives, Cameron Falloon and Richard Burnet said in a joint statement that the ruling helps them stay competitive within the market.

"We look forward to continuing to offer a different and better product, as Australia's fastest growing fitness franchise," the statement read.

