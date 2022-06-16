F1 Confirms Melbourne Will Host Grand Prix Until At Least 2035

Formula 1 has extended its Australian Grand Prix contract for another 10 years, guaranteeing the event to remain in Melbourne until at least 2035.

Albert park has hosted the Australian Grand prix since 1996, with major investments made over the last two years to improve the circuit, fan experience and facilities while improving the paddock and pit lane is on the agenda.

Last year, Channel 7 reported Sydney would compete for hosting rights, with Monaco-like street circuit around Sydney Harbour centred at the bid.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said Melbourne was an “incredible and vibrant international city” which matched the brand of the sport.

“This year we saw huge crowds and passionate fans at the Grand Prix, and we are very excited by the future in Australia as our sport continues to grow,” he said.

"I want to thank the Victorian Government, Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria and Martin Pakula, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events for their tireless support for the event in Melbourne, as well as Andrew Westacott and Paul Little from the AGPC for making this already long-term partnership secure for the future. We are all looking forward to being back in Melbourne next season with all our fans.”

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott added the announcement sensational for Melbourne and Victoria alike, with the event welcoming more than 419,000 people to Albert Park this year.

“This is a sensational announcement that is simply great for Melbourne and Victoria. It builds on our rich motor sport history as well as Melbourne’s love of big sporting events and provides aspiration to the next generation of Aussie racing stars,” he said.

“We’re proud of our strong relationship with Formula 1 and together we will grow the sport in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Everyone at the Australian Grand Prix Corporation looks forward to taking the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to new levels over the course of the next 13 years.”

Feder series Formula 2 and Formula 3 will also be added to the event from next year.

The date of next year’s Australian Grand Prix will be confirmed in due course and will be subject to approval by the World Motor Sport Council when the 2023 calendar is finalised.

Already confirmed are Las Vegas and Qatar events, while the South African Grand Prix may return to Kyalami could return in 2023.

Formula 1 is aiming to lock in 24 events into its schedule next year.

