Extremist Carries Out Terrorist Attack At A Supermarket In Auckland

New Zealand has been rocked by a deadly terrorist attack resulting in 6 people stabbed, 3 of which are in critical condition.

A “violent extremist” who was being monitored by specialist police went on a rampage at an Auckland supermarket before being shot dead by specialist police.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the man was a person of interest for 5 years.

“This afternoon at approximately 2:40 pm a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders in the New Lynn Countdown in Auckland," she said.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has come out in defence over how the attack could have been prevented, pointing out that policemen stopped the attack 60 seconds after it began.

Police respond to the mass stabbing at the New Lynn Countdown supermarket in West Auckland. Source: Getty Images.

Coster said the “Isis-inspired”, 32-year-old Sri Lankan offender, known only as S for legal reasons, was being “closely watched by surveillance teams and a strategic tactical team”.

“The reality is when you are surveilling someone on a 24-hour basis it is not possible to be immediately next to them,” he said.

Police followed S as they made their way from their home to the New Lynn Countdown before they took a knife from a shelf and carried out the attack.

“As the Commissioner has said there was nothing to indicate that what he did today was going to happen today,” said Ms Ardern.

S had only recently been released from prison and had previously been arrested for allegedly planning a “lone wolf” knife attack.

The Crown sought to prosecute him last year under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002, but the High Court judge found that preparing a terrorist attack was not in itself an offence under legislation.

A court suppression order is active which surprises more information about the offender.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.