"Extremely hardcore": Twitter Employees Resign After Elon Musk Issues Ultimatum

Twitter is struggling to retain workers after Elon Musk announced the platform is going "extremely hardcore".

The tech billionaire set a series of demands on Thursday to Twitter employees, saying: “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore.”

The email asked staff to click “yes” by 5pm if they wanted to keep their job, which would entail signing up for “long hours at high intensity,” the New York Times reported.

Employees ironically took to Twitter with the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and a saluting emoji to show they were leaving the firm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you:

The raft of recent departures includes its board of directors and top executives that Musk fired, before moving on to its staff and contractors plunging the social media platform in disarray.

Musk also recently sacked some employees for taking to Twitter or on internal Slack channels to criticise their new boss.

"I don't want to stick around to build a product that's being poisoned from the inside and out," said one of the employees.

"Everyone has a price to a certain degree and this severance gives me some comfort into looking for a better environment in the time frame despite the economy."

Musk, who has since backflipped on some of the cuts, has also reneged on ending the company’s work-from-home policies.

Instead, Musk told employees on Thursday they could work remotely as long as their managers could prove they were making “an excellent contribution”.

The tech giant said that employees who did not sign up by Thursday 17 November would be given three months' severance pay.

The ongoing chaos at Twitter, has prompted not only employees to 'voluntarily leave', but also users to ditch the platform for an alternative social media account.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.