Exposure Sites Added After Covid Positive Truck Drivers Visited South Australia

There are fears of a looming outbreak in South Australia after news broke that five drivers infected with COVID have entered the state.

Four of them were from NSW whilst one is from Victoria.

The exposure site list has grown, including service stations in the Mallee towns of Tailem Bend and Pinnaroo, and a BP and Hy-Way Truck Accessories store in Wingfield.

But Chief Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier says there’s no reason to panic at this stage.

“We haven’t had any cases. We’ve been fortunate. The team is trying to prevent a lockdown by getting on to all of the close contacts. But of course we need the help of the South Australian public to do that and that’s why we ask people to QR check-in, even if you are just stopping for petrol and it’s very quick,” she said.

More information on the current exposure locations is available on the SA Health website.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.