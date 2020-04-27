Experts Think COVID Could Be The Death Of The Breakfast Buffet

Well we thought we were living in dark times but this may have taken things to another level.

According to Sociologist predictions of changes in human behaviours once COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, the beloved breakfast buffet may have seen its last days on earth.

Is this the end of all you can eat at the sweet, sweet buffet breakfast in hotels? It's arguably the best part of travelling and we won't stand for it!

FIND OUT MORE:

