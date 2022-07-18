Experts Confirm Whale Carcass Does Not Belong To Migaloo

Experts have confirmed that the whale carcass washed up on a remote Victorian beach is not that of albino whale Migaloo.

Following examinations of the carcass, marine biologists from Victoria’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning determined the carcass belongs to a female whale and is not that of male whale Migaloo.

DELWP regional agency commander Peter Brick warned locals not to get too close to the whale carcass.

"I urge anyone in the area not to approach within 300 metres of the carcass,” he said.

Experts believe that despite the fact there are a number of white whales in the region, the whale washed up on the Victorian beach front likely isn’t white and may have become bleached after dying at sea some time ago.

Experts are still unsure as to the whereabouts of Migaloo who was last seen two years ago before his tracking chip became lost.

