Experts Call To Change Koala Status To Endangered As Habitat Dwindles

A scientific cohort is pushing to change the status of Australia's vulnerable koala population to endangered.

Put before federal environment minister Sussan Ley, recommendations from the Threatened Species Scientific Committee say the iconic Australian marsupial is in dire danger of its populations declining due to loss of habitat, land clearing, STI's and intense weather, including droughts, bushfires, and heatwaves.

It comes as the Australian Conservation Foundation released a report on Tuesday, outlining 63 projects which have resulted in the clearing of 25,000 hectares of koala habitat since the species was declared vulnerable to extinction 10 years ago.

The research outlined that of koala habitats approved to be cleared, 61 per cent was for mining, 12 per cent was for land transport and 11 per cent was for residential housing projects.

“Across thousands of hectares of significant koala areas in eastern Australia – from the Southern Highlands to Central Queensland – the Australian government is supporting strategic habitat restoration projects including pest and weed control, revegetation, improving land management practices, community workshops and field days, fire planning and management, and koala surveys.” a spokesperson for Ms Ley said.

In the meantime, the federal government has proposed a $50 million funding boost toward koala conservation, habitat restoration, population monitoring and research into animal health.

But the foundations says that the first thing "federal and state governments should do for koalas is immediately stop approving the destruction of their homes for commercial projects."

“If we want our grandchildren to see koalas in the wild, governments must stop approving the bulldozing of their homes for mines and new housing estates,” the Australian Conservation Foundation said in a statement.

Currently, the koalas vulnerable listing only applies to NSW, Queensland, and the ACT, while koala populations in Victoria and South Australia are deemed healthy.

The recommendations to move the koala up the endangered chain to a higher risk category would ensure its future.

