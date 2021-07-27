Expert Confirms Chocolate Is Good For Your Mental Health!

Have you been feeling moody? Low? Or just downright unmotivated recently? It might be worth checking your diet!

According to Nutritionist and Dietitian expert, Millie Padula, 95 per cent of the body's supply of serotonin, aka one of our happy hormones, involved in mood stabilisation and feelings of wellbeing is located in our gut!

With that in mind, it makes sense that our diet largely influences our mental health and the functioning of our brain. So much so in fact, that our gut is now being referred to as the 'second brain' and is one of the reasons why the food and mood movement is more prominent than ever before.

We asked Millie what the dos and don'ts are when it comes to optimising your mood at shnack time, and you bet chocolate is actually considered as a mood booster!

"Cacao contains a powerful type of antioxidant called flavonoids which appears to have ‘mood-boosting' properties," Millie said.

Honestly, we always knew chocolate made us feel good, but now we have the evidence to support it!

But, like any good foodie, it's always about balance and unfortunately, too much of a good thing can also be bad for us!

So without further adieu, let’s take a closer look at the best and worst foods to include in your diet to help boost your mood:

Best Foods

Yogurt is incredibly rich in probiotics, and by regularly including natural yoghurt in your diet, the more likely it is to impact the functioning of our serotonin, how good!

Watch out ladies and gents, this food might leave you a little gassy and in need of a breath mint but they're super good for your mood! Garlic and onion are high in prebiotic fibre and are used as food for the probiotics (aka the healthy bacteria) in our gut.

Oats are an excellent source of prebiotic fibre too (yay!) and are also a source of slow-burning carbohydrates to help stabilise our appetite, energy and mood. Boost your intake of oats (and your mood too) by adding Inside Out’s Oat Milk and a few tablespoons of oats to your next morning smoothie! Inside Out’s Unsweetened Oat and Mikish Oat also contains protein, calcium, vitamin D, and B12.

Like garlic and onion, chickpeas contain considerable amounts of prebiotic fibre. What makes chickpeas so nutritious amongst their fibre, protein and iron profile is that they contain Vitamin B6. Research has proven that not consuming adequate amounts of B6 is associated with depression.

Last, but certainly not least is salmon! It is the richest dietary source of Omega 3 Essential Fatty Acids, a type of healthy fat proven to have a profound effect on our mood. 60 per cent of the human brain is made from fat, so prioritising the most nutrient-dense sources is essential for the health of our brain. According to the research, consuming adequate amounts of Omega 3’s can benefit those with mood disorders. You can also find omega 3’s in walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp and algae. Who knew!

Worst Foods

When it comes to the ‘worst foods’ to eat for your mood, this isn’t a call to say these foods have to be removed from your diet altogether.

As a Dietitian, Millie doesn’t believe in excluding any foods, unless of course for medical, ethical, religious or personal reasons, but these are foods that are best left on the minimal side of things.

Whilst not technically a food, alcohol is a natural depressant, so it isn’t surprising that it can negatively affect our mood.

Next up is refined carbohydrates (think white bread, pastries, pies, sugary-filled cakes, soft drinks and confectionery) can affect our mood in two different ways:

Firstly, refined carbohydrates tend to lack fibre which is an essential component in plant foods used to fuel our healthy gut bugs. Secondly, these types of foods can create rapid spikes and drops in our blood sugar levels which can affect our appetite, energy levels and mood too.

It’s important to understand that the quality of your overall diet is what will impact your mood the most. So we suggest you focus on eating a well-balanced diet full of nutritious whole foods and always keep making room for soul foods too - these are just as important for your mood!

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

