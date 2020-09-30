Experience Tokyo From Your Living Room

Remember last month when we mentioned the team at Girl Travel Tours was hosting an African Safari that you could enjoy right from your living room? Well guess what.. They're back at it again and this time they are giving us the opportunity to explore Japan!

You can join their bilingual guide, Mardi Robinson, on a virtual tour and delve into the scenic beauty, amazing food, and long, rich history of Japan, all from the comforts of your own home!

You will get to experience everything the country has to offer as you travel from Osaka to Hiroshima, Kyoto to Hakone, and the modern capital and business hub of Tokyo.

Just like the African safari, the virtual tour is completely free (however they appreciate tips), and will be held on November 4th at 7pm Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Cant make it? That's okay because the tour will be recorded and available on the Girl Travel Tours website!