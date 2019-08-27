Sydney's Newest Luxury Eco-Retreat Is Right In The Heart Of Taronga Zoo

Taronga Zoo has just upped the ante with the most unique sleepover experience we have ever seen in Sydney!
This eco-retreat comes with exclusive harbour views and a unique taste of Aussie wildlife on the side.
The Wildlife Retreat is set to open up its doors on October 10, 2019, at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.
The new wildlife retreat is the zoo's first permanent accommodation offering right in the middle of the zoo. There'll be 62 designer suites all up, with choices of harbour, bush, animal or treetop views.
You can literally wander out onto your balcony and be spoilt for choice with koalas, echidnas and platypus right on your doorstep.
Food is also set to be another major attraction here, with the exclusive new opening of the restaurant, Me-Gal. It'll be serving up Aussie orientated dishes centred around local produce and native ingredients.
As you can imagine, this type of unique accommodation doesn't come cheap with rates starting from $790 per night for two adults.
To be fair, this includes a two-course dinner, breakfast, general admission to Taronga Zoo, and some exclusive Australian animal experiences, so you can't really complain.
The best part? While this experience might come at a hefty price, your cash does go towards a good cause.
As the retreat is owned and operated by non-profit Taronga Conservation Society Australia, each stay at the retreat will contribute to supporting the zoo in its care for the animals, as well as contributing to conservation and education programs across Australia.
The retreat will no doubt be a massive tourist must as well as a special night to spoil that certain someone! Bookings are now open, click here.
