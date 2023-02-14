Expensive Heartbreak: Federal Police Warning Romance Scams

Australian Federal Police (AFP) have issued their first Valentine’s Day warning, urging the public to be extra vigilant on romance scams.

While people are busy swiping left and right on Valentine’s Day, some criminals also establish fake accounts to lure victims.

The AFP claims that criminals use dating apps to find victims to financially defraud, launder money, or transport illicit drugs.

Scam Watch’s recent research reveals an increasing number of romance scams, with more than $40 million lost in 2022.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) received 3,698 romance scam reports in 2022.

Almost half of these reports included scammers with fake profiles contacting victims through mobile apps and social media platforms.

“As more Australians meet people through social media and mobile dating apps, it has never been more important to be absolutely sure of who you are communicating with,” ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe said.

Police find a growing trend in which victims struggle to believe their online partners are actually scammers.

In a recent romance scam in West Australia, the AFP prevented a woman from sending about $50,000 to a cyber scammer who she believed was her boyfriend.

The AFP Commander Cybercrime Operations, Chris Goldsmid, said many cyber criminals are money-driven.

“The social media and dating profiles they create can look very legitimate, and they invest significant amounts of time, sometimes years, grooming their victims,” Commander Goldsmid said.

The AFP provides a list of common red flags, including:

A person saying they live overseas;

Someone who invests a significant amount of time talking to a person;

Someone who quickly professes their love for a person;

Someone who is unable to do video call or meet in person;

Someone saying they are in a major crisis and desperately need money.

