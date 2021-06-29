Another Aussie has been granted an exemption to leave quarantine to visit a dying family member.

Anna Coffey flew in from the US after her father suffered a stroke and was put into palliative care, she is currently quarantining in a Sydney hotel.

Exemption Granted For Woman to Farewell Dying Father

After going through several processes and writing to the Prime Minister, she has been given the green light to complete her quarantine in Victoria and will be allowed out during the day to farewell her father.

This development comes off the back of Health Minister Greg Hunt urging Victoria to show some compassion.

“These cases in part, define our humanity and in the most difficult of times where we can offer points of light, I think that’s a critical thing to do.”

Angel Flight has offered to take her to Melbourne opposed to paying around $7.000 for a charter flight.

