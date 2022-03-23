EXCLUSIVE: We've Heard About Ash Barty's Next Career Move After Retiring!

This morning on the Hit Network, the hot topic was the HUGE news yesterday that Ash Barty has decided to retire at only 25 years of age! But why?

AFL legend Brendan Fevola has weighed in on the retirement, and gave us some exclusive information that he's heard about Ash.

It seems the Barty Party isn't over JUST yet, as she could be eyeing off a new sport. And no, it's not cricket!

He's heard some whispers and it's definitely one to think about!

Missed the chat? Here's what Fev has heard about Ash Barty's next career move:

