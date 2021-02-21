EXCLUSIVE: Passenger On Board US Flight Describes The Terrifying Moment They Heard The Engine Explode

Local Americans have captured terrifying scenes with parts of a Boeing 777 falling from the sky, as a United Airlines plane experienced an engine failure on the route from Denver to Honolulu. Thankfully, it how now landed safely.

None of the 331 people on board have been reported as injured, The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo have managed to speak to one of the passengers on board who described the terrifying experience of what aviation experts are calling an "uncontained catastrophic engine failure."

He described the surreal experience, saying he thought, "this was it, we are done" and that right up until the end, the engine was on fire with passengers expecting it to explode at any second.

Take a listen to the full story below:

