EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumoured Girlfriend Speaks Out

Meet 22yo Maria Beregova

Pics: @maria.beregova / Getty

Anyone who’s followed Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life has probably noticed he’s never dated somebody over the age of 25!

After breaking up with Camila Morrone (who he was with for four years and turned 25 in June), Leo’s been spotted with a 22-year-old model named Maria Beregova.

We managed to track Maria down and ask her… What’s really going on between her and Leo?!

Nick Barrett

1 September 2022

