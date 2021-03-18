Exclusive: Bryce Tried To Date Yet ANOTHER Woman Right Before Filming MAFS

To quote the great DJ Khaled: “ANOTHER ONE!”

You may be shocked but not surprised to hear that Married At First Sight groom Bryce was apparently organising dates with another woman right before he was due to begin filming the show.

This is of course, on top of breaking off his engagement, having a separate fling a few weeks before filming, and rumours of a ‘secret girlfriend’.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi broke down what Bryce had stated on the show alongside recent claims from women in a timeline to work out just what's happened!

Oh, and this woman he was arranging dates with before filming… was Gabi’s cousin!

Take a listen:

A visual of the official investigation:

