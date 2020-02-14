EXCLUSIVE: Bachelor Matt Agnew Finally Opens Up About His Split With Chelsie

I think it's safe to say it's not completely unexpected when we find out that our beloved Bachie stars break up and unfortunately for these two they are no different.

This morning, Matt Agnew finally explained all the oh so juicy details behind his split with Chelsie McLeod to Adelaide's Bec and Cosi.

Plus, he also revealed why he's in Adelaide! And yes, he is single and VERY ready to mingle it seems...

Tune in below to hear everything you need to know:

