EXCLUSIVE: A Close Friend Of Britney Talks To Us About Her Conservatorship

In what's easily the biggest entertainment news of 2021 (and something we’ve all been waiting for), Jamie Spears has finally agreed to step down as Britney’s conservator.

Billy B, a make-up artist and close friend of Spears, called in to give us an intimate look at Britney’s side of the #FreeBritney movement, making some time to answer all our burning questions.

What will the cessation of the conservatorship mean for Britney?

What was it like to have been friends with her throughout the whole ordeal?

Most importantly, how is the pop-star really going?

