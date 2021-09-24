Excitement Builds For AFL Fans Ahead Of The Grand Final This Weekend

The 2021 AFL Grand Final kicks off tomorrow, September 25 and the excitement is building.

Fans flocked to Murray Street Mall for the People's Parade this afternoon and earlier today, thousands packed Optus Stadium to watch the Melbourne Demons and Western Bulldogs' training sessions.

Footy fans heading to tomorrow's AFL Grand Final are being encouraged to take part in a standing ovation, in a nod to those across the country who are doing it tough.

The more than 60,000 people at Optus Stadium are being urged to watch the clock, with a minute-long round of applause to take place at the 20 minute mark of the first quarter.

But, with the long weekend just upon us, there's a reminder that double demerits are now in force.

The strong penalties kicked in at midnight and will last until Monday night.

