Evidence Of War Crimes Mounting Against Russia As Mass Grave Is Discovered Near Kyiv

Evidence of war crimes is building against Russia as Ukrainian forces discover mass graves just outside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

The U.S. military is accusing Russia of war crimes during their invasion of Ukraine as Ukrainian forces take back the capital Kyiv.

According to spokesperson from the Pentagon John Kirby, the U.S. are building evidence proving Russia has participated in war crimes.

"We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping with the collecting of evidence of that," he said.

"But there's investigative processes that are going to go on, and we're going to let that happen. We're going to contribute to that investigative process,

“As for what would come out of that, that's not a decision that the Pentagon leadership would make."

The Pentagon have accused Russian forces of launching arbitrary attacks during their invasion of Ukraine as part of an intentional tactic.

The decision to investigate the actions of Russian forces comes as mass graves of nearly 300 people were discovered in the town of Bucha just outside of Kyiv.

The grave was discovered after Ukrainian forces took back the town from Russia.

Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said 280 people have been buried in mass graves with bodies scattered throughout the town’s streets.

“All these people were shot, killed, in the back of the head,” he said.

According to Mayor Fedoruk, one of the victims was identified as a 14-year-old boy.

Mayor Fedoruk said that at least 22 bodies had been found throughout the streets of Bucha but the bodies have not been moved amid fears that Russian forces have booby-trapped the bodies.

Ukraine’s ministry of defence believe that as they take back Ukrainian territory, they are likely to discover many more civilian deaths.

Mayor Fedoruk believes that the people found dead in Bucha were attempting to escape the town when they were shot down by Russian forces.

Booby-traps and the intentional killing of civilians are both considered war crimes.

