Everything You Need To Know The Wiggles' New Concert Series!

Life in quarantine has been made a whole lot easier thanks to the endless selection of on-demand podcasts, concerts, TV shows and movies we have available.

This can be particularly handy for those of us with kids!

Thankfully, this week, The Wiggles announced a new concert series ‘The Wiggles: Live From Hot Potato Studio’ will be rolling out over the next few months.

We spoke with Red Wiggle, Simon Pryce, this morning to hear all about the new series!

Take a listen:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.