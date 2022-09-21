Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of The AFL Grand Final

The big dance is almost here, and this year, we'll see the Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans battle it out on the MCG this Saturday in the hope of being named the 2022 premiers.

This finals series will be remembered as one of the bests in memory, and the grand final is set to deliver one more thrilling game for the millions of AFL fans.

Here is everything you need to know about the game!

Teams

Geelong Cats: 1st: 18 wins, four losses, 144.2%

Sydney Swans: 16 wins, six losses, 127.9%

The Sport where hosts Sam Squiers and Marty McKenzie-Murray take a deep dive into the big dance, bringing you the ultimate preview:

The Stories

Geelong has been the best team of the decade but have little finals success to prove it. The side last won the premiership in 2011 against Collingwood, and have only made one grand final since then, two years ago against Richmond which it lost by 31 points.

Geelong and its coach Chris Scott have been criticised for its lack of rebuilding, rather choosing to keep its faith in veterans like Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield, and Tom Hawkins.

The Sydney Swans have then arguably been one of the other strongest finals teams in recent memory, winning its last premiership just a year after Geelong in 2012 against Hawthorn. The side had made to grand finals since its premiership, two years later again against Hawthorn losing 74-137 then in 2016 against Western Bulldogs losing 67-89.

In contrast, the Swans boast one of the youngest sides in the competition, with a third of their players 22 years old or younger. Even the side itself had doubts at the start of the year whether its age would affect its season, but the young fresh legs mixed in with some of the Swans' greatest, have proven a successful combination.

Grand Final Entertainment Line-up

International superstar Robbie Williams is heading this year’s grand final performances, and is set to entertain us all.

Also featuring is Goanna with Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton; Mike Brady; G Flip; The Temper Trap featuring Budjerah Ngaiire; and Katie Noonan who will perform the Australian National Anthem.

