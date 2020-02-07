Everything You Need To Know About The Violent Teen Assault On The 13-Year-Old Girl At Gilles Plains

Police were called to a report of a fight between a group of teenagers at a Gilles Plains fast food outlet about 3.45pm on Tuesday 4 February.

A 13-year-old girl was assaulted and sustained facial injuries. She was taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital and required surgery. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

A 14-year-old Walkley Heights girl has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault cause harm. She was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Youth Court on 11 March.

Yesterday afternoon, a 15-year-old Oakden girl was arrested and charged with aggravated assault cause harm. She did not apply for bail and will appear in the Adelaide Youth Court on Thursday 6 February.

Investigations are continuing however police are currently not seeking any further suspects.

Police wish to reassure the community that this was not a random incident, all parties are known to each other.

Police will continue to work with the families, parents and school of the teenagers involved in this incident going forward.

Today (Thursday 6 February) police re-arrested and charged the 14-year-old girl and charged her with aggravated assault and breach of bail, in relation to alleged threats made on social media.

She will be refused bail and will appear in the Adelaide Youth Court tomorrow.

