Everything You Need To Know About The Thunderstorm And Bushfire Warning For Adelaide

Thunderstorm activities are being felt over the Yorke Peninsula and Kangaroo Island.

In the past 24-hours, 79 thousand lightning strikes have struck South Australia with the majority location North of Woomera which has prompted fear they'll spark bushfires as crews continue to battle blazes both north and east of the city.

Two remain under Emergency Warning at Cudlee Creek and Maitland.

While the blaze at Angle Vale has been downgraded to Watch and Act.

Power's been turned off at Roseworthy, Lobethal and North of Woodside.

Traffic's believed to be bumper-to-bumper in Narine as residents flee bushfires while Mt Gambier has recorded its hottest day in more than 110-years.. 45 points 4 degrees so far.

The SA Housing Authority has opened emergency Relief Centres for people affected by the fires in Adelaide. Click here for more information.

Stay safe people!

