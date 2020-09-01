Everything You Need To Know About The $1000 Mobile Phone Fines In WA

The first day of spring in WA sees us boast some of the harshest penalties for handling your mobile phone whilst behind the wheel of a car.

There's been some confusion around what is and isn't acceptable, so chairman of the Road Safety Council, Iain Cameron, explained it in further detail the dos and don'ts while driving!

Take a listen to the full chat below!

