Everything You Need To Know About The Rare Storm & Flash Flooding That's Coming To SA Today

This morning, Channel 10's weather guru, Kate Freebairn, joined Bec and Cosi on the show to explain the unusual weather conditions coming for South Australia later today and tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a road weather alert for today, warning the onset of rain will make roads slippery, and heavier showers later today will reduce visibility, making driving conditions dangerous.

Some flooding is also expected across parts of the state during Friday and Saturday.

For the latest SA Warnings refer to www.bom.gov.au/sa/warnings

Tune in below to hear the full weather forcast:

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.