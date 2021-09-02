Everything We Know (So Far) About The Matrix 4
Finally, a reboot to be excited for!
via Warner Bros
It’s something noughties sci-fi fans have been waiting almost twenty years for; Warner Brothers have *finally* shined some light on what can be expected from the fourth Matrix film.
Set to hit cinemas on December 22, 2021, The Matrix: Resurrections will be a direct sequel to 2003’s Revolutions.
Excitingly, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be returning as Neo and Trinity, alongside a cast that includes the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Neil Patrick Harris.
While both of the previous Matrix entries left a little to be desired, the trailer for Resurrections, which debuted exclusively at 2021’s Cinemacon, appears to be more in-line with the original film from both a technical and a narrative perspective.
Disappointing reboots and remakes may be the new norm, but Resurrections looks like it may be one to keep an eye on.
