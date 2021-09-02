Everything We Know (So Far) About The Matrix 4

It’s something noughties sci-fi fans have been waiting almost twenty years for; Warner Brothers have *finally* shined some light on what can be expected from the fourth Matrix film.

Set to hit cinemas on December 22, 2021, The Matrix: Resurrections will be a direct sequel to 2003’s Revolutions.

Excitingly, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be returning as Neo and Trinity, alongside a cast that includes the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Neil Patrick Harris.

While both of the previous Matrix entries left a little to be desired, the trailer for Resurrections, which debuted exclusively at 2021’s Cinemacon, appears to be more in-line with the original film from both a technical and a narrative perspective.

Disappointing reboots and remakes may be the new norm, but Resurrections looks like it may be one to keep an eye on.

