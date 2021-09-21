This morning on the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz, they were joined by 9News US Correspondent Alison Piotrowski, who filled us in on all the latest info on the case of the missing YouTuber Gabby Petito.

Investigators have found a body which appears to match the description of Gabby, with an autopsy still to take place.

But, what really gave us chills in this chat was the 911 call you HAVE to hear.

Missed the chat? Listen to the disturbing 911 call related to Gaby Petito here:

