Everything We Know About The Bridgerton Spin-Off & The New Cast!

We finally have new information about the Bridgerton spin-off series, as well as the actors cast!

Shondaland and Netflix have announced all the details, including what we can expect story-wise and all of the actors who have signed on.

The focus of the unnamed spin-off will be a young Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton), who married the King of England against her will.

Shondaland describes the story as, a young Charlotte enters the London royal court and must quickly come to terms with the fact that she’s something entirely different than what the rest of the royals expected. Even so, we know Charlotte to be a quick study, and her cunning and wit soon see her navigating the palace, her unpredictable husband, and British high society with panache.

India Ria will be taking on the role as a young Queen Charlotte.

The King will be played by Corey Mylchreest, with Shondaland describing him as: While he is handsome, charismatic, and boasts a fair amount of mystery (we’re swooning already!), young George also faces his own demons. And whether he likes it or not, the arrival of a new Queen, with whom he now must share his bed, space, and life, means he’ll also have to confront those demons in short order.

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, then you have to know Lady Catelyn Stark! Well, actress Michelle Fairley will be taking on a new character called Princess Augusta.

Like any royal worth her salt in a quickly changing Britain, Princess Augusta is fiercely dedicated to maintaining her family’s power and ensuring her son’s place in the monarchy, Shondaland explains.

Now, let's talk about Lady Danbury! We'll be treated to her backstory, and a younger version will be played by Arsema Thomas.

So what can we expect? Shondaland writes:

We currently know Lady D to be a wealthy, independent, and entirely self-sufficient woman in the ton, but in her younger years, Agatha found herself under the thumb of a much older husband and itching to carve out her position in society. Thankfully, Queen Charlotte’s arrival makes that happen, as Agatha soon finds herself to be a trustworthy guiding light for the Queen as well as becoming a woman who is finding her own power and presence.

As for who else we can expect to see in the show, we'll see Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Hugh Sachs as current-day Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the royal doctor, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

As for an air date, we'll update you as information emerges!

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android