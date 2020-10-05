Everyone's Saying Zac Efron Has Moved To Sydney Permanently

Zac Efron has seemingly moved on from his Byron Bay lifestyle and headed down the coast to Sydney!

The actor has been living it up in Byron for several months, and has even been linked to local waitress Vanessa Valladares. The pair have been inseparable since meeting.

But according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Zac has now "taken up residence" in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Zac and Vanessa were spotted eating at Catalina restaurant in Rose Bay, where they dined on seafood, chocolate mousse and espresso martinis.

It was believed last week that they might be living in Bondi, but now it seems they have picked a more discreet location for their Sydney base.

We really don't mind where in Australia Zac chooses to live, as long as he stays here permanently!

