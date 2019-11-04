Everyone's Obsessed With Adele's Sexy Captain Hook Halloween Costume

She looks amazing!

Article heading image for Everyone's Obsessed With Adele's Sexy Captain Hook Halloween Costume

Adele celebrated Halloween in style, dressing up as Captain Hook for the occasion!

The singer attended LeBron James' Halloween party and definitely got into the swing of things. 

Pictures from a photobooth at the event have been posted on Instagram, showing Adele's incredible red leopard print costume and hook hand. 

Take a look at the gallery here:

Post

Adele is currently single after splitting with husband Simon Konecki earlier this year.  

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Lady Gaga Just Accidentally Revealed The Name Of Her New Single
Entertainment News Team

20 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Adele
Halloween
Listen Live!
Adele
Halloween
Adele
Halloween
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs