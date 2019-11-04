Everyone's Obsessed With Adele's Sexy Captain Hook Halloween Costume
She looks amazing!
Adele celebrated Halloween in style, dressing up as Captain Hook for the occasion!
The singer attended LeBron James' Halloween party and definitely got into the swing of things.
Pictures from a photobooth at the event have been posted on Instagram, showing Adele's incredible red leopard print costume and hook hand.
Take a look at the gallery here:
Adele is currently single after splitting with husband Simon Konecki earlier this year.
