EVERYONE Wants This Aldi Item On Sale Today!

When Gawndy heard weighted blankets were on sale at Aldi he booked it in his calendar weeks in advance just to make sure he'd be prepared when the time came.

These blankets which are loved by pets, pensioners and those with anxiety and sleep issues are supposedly life changing and if their scarcity in stores was anything to go by they definitely are hot ticket items.

As the clock hit 8:30am this morning and Gawndy's had producer Matt sent down to his local store to retrieve one on his behalf only problem was... there was some bad news... have a listen below or catch the full story in the podcast!

