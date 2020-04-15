Everyone’s Obsessed With Bebe Rexha’s Realistic Makeup Tutorial For Dark Circles

Social distancing has really given us the opportunity to catch up on our favourite TV shows, get into home exercises, puzzles, try new recipes, and play around with beauty tutorials!

The latest tutorial to blow up on line comes from Bebe Rexha who has delivered her perfect blue eyeshadow look, as well as how she covered up dark circles.

The best part? Bebe ACTUALLY has naturally dark circles under her eyes, which is honestly just to refreshing to see for a tutorial teaching us how to cover them up.

Like many tutorials, she uses a lot of creams and serums which I don’t fully understand the difference between, but it looks like she takes good care of her skin and that’s important!

Note: If you're just here for the dark circles section, skip to the 9:15 mark.

Take a look:

What are you favourite makeup tips for covering dark circles?

