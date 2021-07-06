Everyone's Making Pasta Chips On TikTok So WTF Is The Hype About?!

At this point, I feel like there's nothing TikTok CAN'T teach us. Who needs school or a degree when you can find out the hack of all hacks or how to turn your pasta into chips?!

That's right, pasta into chips. Look, pasta is my favourite food in the world and even I've been left scratching my head at this one.

But apparently it's a hit! Everyone's giving it a go and guess what makes it even better? You make it in the handy dandy air fryer! 

Not only that, but people are putting their own spin on the recipe and including different flavours. Now, I'm starting to drool at the mouth a lil'.

Want to see how to make pasta chips? Check it out here:

More, and wow burrata, don't do this to me!

Salt & vinegar flavour:

I don't know about you, but I'm starvin'

